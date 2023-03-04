Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,760.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,871.00.

CMG opened at $1,510.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,536.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,547.28. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

