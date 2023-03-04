Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $959,296.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,003.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $959,296.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,003.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,028. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,109,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,862,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $124.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $150.41.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 15.89%.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.