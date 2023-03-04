Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Cigna by 451.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after buying an additional 456,688 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,868,000 after buying an additional 278,701 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,063,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,011,000 after buying an additional 164,128 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,627 shares of company stock valued at $12,712,431. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $286.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.39. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $224.22 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

