Cindicator (CND) Trading 17.8% Higher This Week

Cindicator (CND) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, Cindicator has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Cindicator has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $316.21 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence.

Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era.”

