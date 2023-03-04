Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $12,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,906 shares of company stock worth $5,322,371. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.