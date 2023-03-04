Citigroup Boosts Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target to $28.00

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLF has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.60.

HLF stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,080 shares in the company, valued at $523,359.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Herbalife Nutrition news, EVP Henry C. Wang bought 2,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,359.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sophie L’helias bought 8,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,675 shares of company stock worth $498,106 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

