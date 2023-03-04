Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

Clarus has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Clarus to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Clarus has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $29.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clarus by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Clarus by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.