Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Update

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,800 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 496,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,882.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on CLH. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $136.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.37. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $137.27.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading

