Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 5th. This is a boost from Cleanaway Waste Management’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Cleanaway Waste Management Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
About Cleanaway Waste Management
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.