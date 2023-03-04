Coats Group plc (COA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.007. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Coats Group Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of LON COA opened at GBX 74.30 ($0.90) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,486.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coats Group has a 52 week low of GBX 50.30 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 82.40 ($0.99).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.09) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 102 ($1.23) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coats Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 97 ($1.17).

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

