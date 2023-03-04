Coats Group plc (COA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Coats Group plc (LON:COAGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.007. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Coats Group Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of LON COA opened at GBX 74.30 ($0.90) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,486.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coats Group has a 52 week low of GBX 50.30 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 82.40 ($0.99).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.09) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 102 ($1.23) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coats Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 97 ($1.17).

Coats Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Coats Group (LON:COA)

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.