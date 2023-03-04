Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,727,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 4,686,220 shares.The stock last traded at $3.14 and had previously closed at $3.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $943.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randy Gress purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,274.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

