Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stake Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 21,556 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.43% of Cognex worth $31,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 136.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 25.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cognex Price Performance

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,312 shares of company stock worth $3,236,932. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $80.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $47.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.