Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Short Interest Up 104.3% in February

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Performance

MITA stock remained flat at $10.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,491. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Coliseum Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Institutional Trading of Coliseum Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Coliseum Acquisition by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Coliseum Acquisition by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 688,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,630,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coliseum Acquisition by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 511,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 89,091 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,910,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coliseum Acquisition

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

