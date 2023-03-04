Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

