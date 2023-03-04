Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $151.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.26 and its 200 day moving average is $115.28. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $152.13.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 5.94%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 8.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Featured Articles

