Compass (NYSE:COMP) Upgraded to Buy at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

COMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

COMP opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. Compass has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. The company’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

