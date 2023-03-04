Compound Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $48.17 or 0.00215365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $350.04 million and approximately $27.12 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00100809 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00054502 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00053827 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004545 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000349 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000801 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 313.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 46.39256937 USD and is down -7.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 332 active market(s) with $34,751,553.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.