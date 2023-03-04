Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

CGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Compugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compugen from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compugen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.20.

Compugen Stock Performance

Compugen stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Compugen has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Compugen by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 130,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

