Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 15th

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

Shares of CMG stock opened at C$7.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.60. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$4.29 and a 52 week high of C$7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.33, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of C$589.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

