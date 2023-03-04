Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.10

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.10 and traded as low as $71.44. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $72.48, with a volume of 9,872,211 shares trading hands.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8,000.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 121.5% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $32,000.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

