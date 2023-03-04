Contrasting GeneDx (WGS) & Its Peers

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare GeneDx to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% GeneDx Competitors -132.93% -449.17% -30.56%

Volatility & Risk

GeneDx has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

56.0% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GeneDx and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx Competitors 8 146 290 0 2.64

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 55.85%. Given GeneDx’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GeneDx has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GeneDx and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $212.20 million -$245.39 million -0.51 GeneDx Competitors $1.42 billion -$111.08 million -8.28

GeneDx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About GeneDx

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.