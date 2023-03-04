Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $382.60.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $351.81 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $430.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

