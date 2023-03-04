Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues Earnings Results

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $12.60-12.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.60-$12.90 EPS.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 7.3 %

Cooper Companies stock opened at $351.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.76. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $430.67.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,876 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.60.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.