Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Core One Labs Trading Up 7.4 %

Core One Labs stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 3,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,692. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. Core One Labs has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.94.

Core One Labs Company Profile

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

