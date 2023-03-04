Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.08

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOL. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,940,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,366,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,469,000 after acquiring an additional 761,592 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,063,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 721,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 117.3% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 823,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 444,804 shares during the period. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.