Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,700 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the January 31st total of 992,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cosmos Health

In related news, CEO Grigorios Siokas bought 260,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $3,000,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,003,901. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cosmos Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosmos Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COSM. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cosmos Health by 444.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71,799 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cosmos Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cosmos Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Cosmos Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Cosmos Health Company Profile

COSM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. 1,526,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cosmos Health has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24.

(Get Rating)

Cosmos Health, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It is also involved in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.