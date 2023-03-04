Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $535.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $575.00 to $535.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $549.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $475.26 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $210.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $488.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.70.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

