Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded down $10.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $475.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,354,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,166. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $488.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 455.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.