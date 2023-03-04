Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $10.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $475.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,354,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.70. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $210.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

