Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $475.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $488.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.70. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $210.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

