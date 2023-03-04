Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
COST stock opened at $475.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $488.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.70. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $210.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.
In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
