Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $475.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.70. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.
In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 455.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
