Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Short Interest Down 41.4% in February

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Covalon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Covalon Technologies stock remained flat at $1.70 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. Covalon Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, and urology.

