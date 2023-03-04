Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Short Interest Down 41.4% in February

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Covalon Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Covalon Technologies stock remained flat at $1.70 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. Covalon Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.14.
Covalon Technologies Company Profile
