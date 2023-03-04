Coveo Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Coveo Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the January 31st total of 202,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVOSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CVOSF stock remained flat at $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $5.02.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.