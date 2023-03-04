Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on Covestro in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on Covestro in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Covestro Stock Up 3.6 %

1COV opened at €40.29 ($42.86) on Friday. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a fifty-two week high of €50.18 ($53.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €41.08 and a 200-day moving average of €36.13.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

