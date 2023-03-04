Cowen Cuts TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target to $42.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on TTEC to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TTEC to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.71.

TTEC stock opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47. TTEC has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $88.48.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,573 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 876,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 298,670 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 696,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after buying an additional 40,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,701,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,175,000 after buying an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

