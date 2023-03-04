Credit Suisse Group Cuts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $85.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $83.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.19. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,657,087,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $599,675,000 after purchasing an additional 530,795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,884,000 after purchasing an additional 449,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

