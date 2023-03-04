Credit Suisse Group Raises SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $88.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE SEAS opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57.

Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,689,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,560,000 after purchasing an additional 101,300 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

