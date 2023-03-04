Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of DHY stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

In other news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 195,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund, which engages in seeking high current income investment. It seeks to deliver attractive returns from U.S. high yield bond markets to investors. The firm’s investment strategy is to maximize total return from monetizing macroeconomic themes and exploiting sector and issuer performance and rating dispersion.

