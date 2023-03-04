Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Yat Tung Lam Sells 2,590 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $26,987.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,126,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,576,025.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $91,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Yat Tung Lam sold 1,349 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $20,248.49.

On Thursday, December 8th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $75,100.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CRDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.