Critical Review: Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) & QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG)

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gaotu Techedu and QuantaSing Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 1 0 1 0 2.00 QuantaSing Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaotu Techedu presently has a consensus target price of $1.30, suggesting a potential downside of 74.81%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than QuantaSing Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

11.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and QuantaSing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu 0.71% 0.59% 0.39% QuantaSing Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and QuantaSing Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $362.21 million 3.66 -$487.00 million $0.01 516.52 QuantaSing Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QuantaSing Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu.

Summary

Gaotu Techedu beats QuantaSing Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaotu Techedu



Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About QuantaSing Group



QuantaSing Group Limited is an online service provider. The Company’s online learning service provider principally in China’s adult personal interest learning market for personal interest courses. QuantaSing Group Limited is based in BEIJING.

