CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George Bruce sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,617 shares in the company, valued at $820,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ CFB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $16.37.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 23.17%. Analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

