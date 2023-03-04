CSFB Trims Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price to C$147.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target trimmed by CSFB from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BMO. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$164.34 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$149.45.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.6 %

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$130.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$130.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$127.74. The firm has a market cap of C$91.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$113.73 and a twelve month high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.57 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 13.5873181 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

