CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Short Interest Update

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 693,400 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the January 31st total of 615,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CURO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.
In other CURO Group news, CEO Douglas D. Clark acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,676.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $210,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CURO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 93,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 10.73. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $13.51.
CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.
