Curtis N. Powell Acquires 785 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) Director Curtis N. Powell acquired 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,555.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,491.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
TRST opened at $37.13 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TRST has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
