Curtis N. Powell Acquires 785 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) Director Curtis N. Powell acquired 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,555.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,491.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

TRST opened at $37.13 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRST has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

