Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Position Lowered by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,915 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $10,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 862,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 180,426 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth about $526,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 143,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 46,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

