D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,473,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,007 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.71% of D.R. Horton worth $166,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,438. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

