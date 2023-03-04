Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Daqo New Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 6.6 %

NYSE:DQ opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy

About Daqo New Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.