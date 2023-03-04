Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Daqo New Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.
Daqo New Energy Stock Up 6.6 %
NYSE:DQ opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52.
Daqo New Energy
Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
