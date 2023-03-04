David Scott Schorlemer Purchases 1,500 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) CFO David Scott Schorlemer acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $13,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,778 shares in the company, valued at $589,370.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, February 24th, David Scott Schorlemer acquired 2,500 shares of ProPetro stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $21,100.00.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $9.89 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 989.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,206,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,598 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,260,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,796,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,802,000 after purchasing an additional 943,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

