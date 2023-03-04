Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,112 ($37.55) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($34.39) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of DPH opened at GBX 2,756 ($33.26) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.35. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 2,487.45 ($30.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,310 ($52.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,863.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,864.69.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend
About Dechra Pharmaceuticals
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
Read More
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.