Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,112 ($37.55) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($34.39) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DPH opened at GBX 2,756 ($33.26) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.35. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 2,487.45 ($30.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,310 ($52.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,863.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,864.69.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,490.57%.

(Get Rating)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.