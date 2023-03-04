DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Hits Market Cap of $28.56 Million

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $28.56 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 53.4% against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

